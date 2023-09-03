Data card to be issued to household heads of flood victims in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: The Batu Pahat District Disaster Committee is expected to distribute data cards to household heads of flood victims currently taking shelter at temporary relief centres.

Batu Pahat district officer Nasri Mohd Ali (pic) said the move to provide the card was made yesterday after the committee found that there were problems, particularly with the registration of victims at the relief centres.

“Previously, we faced registration issues when some relief centres were flooded and the victims had to transferred to another centre. So far, 16 centres in Batu Pahat have been closed due to flooding.

“The victims had to register again and this caused some confusion. So, this data card will be distributed to overcome that problem,” said Nasri, who is also the Batu Pahat District Disaster Management Committee chairman.

He said that currently, the existing data only displays the names of victims at the centre where they had registered.

Nasri said the administrators only have to enter the identity card number to know the movement of or assistance given to flood victims, adding that the cards will be distributed tomorrow to all affected household heads at all relief centres in the district.

He said the card had been approved by the government through the Social Welfare Department and produced in collaboration with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia. - Bernama