KUALA LUMPUR: The massive data breach involving 46.2 million mobile phone subscribers’ personal detail is very alarming and requires an explanation from the relevant parties.

Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil (pix) expressed his concern as the incident was very serious as it involved a huge number of mobile phone subscribers.

“A total of 46.2 million sets have been leaked, the number exceeds Malaysia’s population, it is very serious, Malaysians expect an explanation,” he told Bernama when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

He was commenting on the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia’s written reply to his question yesterday on how was it possible that Nuemera (M) Sdn Bhd, which was contracted to manage the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)’s Public Cellular Blocking Service (PCBS), could fail to protect the personal data of 46.2 million mobile phone subscribers leading to the leak.

Fahmi said, however, that no rush action could be taken at this time as the case was still under investigation.

He also said that yesterday’s answer was only giving a glimpse but not yet the whole story.

“I think we should wait for the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC)’ decision as it is understood that the investigation papers have been submitted to them,” he said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia in its written reply to Ahmad Fahmi’s question, said the government had terminated the contract of Nuemera and a criminal investigation into the matter had been submitted to the AGC. — Bernama