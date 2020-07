KUALA LUMPUR: The field at Dataran Merdeka (Merdeka Square) will be closed from Aug 1 until Dec 31, 2020, for maintenance work.

In its posting on its official Twitter, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the closure was also to replace the grass to maintain the greenery of the area and improve the quality of the field.

As such, there will be no reservations for the field during this period. — Bernama