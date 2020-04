PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the date for interstate travel for those stuck in their hometowns to return to the cities is not from May 1.

He said there was a confusion over the date of the interstate travel when the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) issued a statement saying that the time period for permitted interstate travel was from May 1 to 3.

“Actually, the application (for interstate travel) through appointment at the police station can be made until May 1.

“Registration can also be made through the Gerak Malaysia application and those who unable to apply online can do so at the nearest police station,“ he told a daily press conference, here today.

Ismail Sabri said after receiving data and information from the applications, the National Security Council (MKN), Ministry of Health (MOH) and PDRM would come up with the standard operating procedure (SOP) including the date for the interstate travel.

There are many things that need to be reviewed because allowing interstate travel is not as straightforward as making arrangements for students stranded in campuses to return to their hometowns, said Ismail Sabri.

He added that the government was also aware of the problems faced by individuals stranded in the city and wanted to return to their respective destinations.

He said this was because, many Malaysians had spent their holidays in the city, before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented. - Bernama