Date to be determined on dissolution of BN: MCA

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said a date has yet to be determined for the dissolution of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

“We are waiting for a date and I am sure a meeting will be called soon,“ he told a press conference after attending the party’s MCA’s 70th anniversary celebration, here today.

”We shall be talking about the way forward for the two parties,” he added, when asked on when top MCA and MIC leaders were expected to meet.

The Ayer Itam MP had earlier said that both sides will discuss the future between the two parties in the next three days, following MCA’s decision to move forward with a dissolution of the coalition.

He laughed when asked to comment about a viral message from the day before which stated that: Tomorow MCA president will announce, MCA will separate from BN, but not amounting to a divorce.

“Where did the message come from? I have not seen it,“ he said when the text was shown to him by members of the media.

“I had only returned from China yesterday and drafted my speech until 1am. So, how could anyone have known what I will be writing about?” he said.