‘Dato Malik’ says he’s given full cooperation to MACC

PETALING JAYA: Founder of Malik Group of Companies, ‘Dato Malik’ said he has given full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after he was arrested by the commission earlier this week.

Abdul Malik Dasthigeer in an Instagram video today said: “I have given my full cooperation to the MACC and I have also given full disclosure of the case at hand.

He also said that he will continue to provide all information needed to help (resolve) the case and at the same time thanked all those that have shown him support.

“Justice will prevail and until then, we will go on,” he added.

Abdul Malik was detained by the MACC on July 25 under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

Malik’s group of companies also comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

The businessman is popular in the entertainment scene for his work in bringing Indian artists and entertainers to perform in Malaysia.