Dato’ Sagor Circuit incident: Perak govt awaits full report from MAM, PJS - MB

IPOH: The Perak government is awaiting a full report from relevant parties, including the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) and the Sports Commissioner (PJS), to find out if the organisers have approval following the fatal accident involving a spectator who was hit by a racing car at the Dato’ Sagor Circuit, Kampung Gajah, on Saturday.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, said that motor racing has a high risk of accidents and should have strict safety standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“If the organisers have permission from PJS, among the things that need to be complied with for the sports event application is that the organisers must be a valid or registered body, then there is a need to have confirmation of support from the sport’s governing body.

“The responsible sports body is MAM, hence, when they hold a tournament there must be confirmation, among other things, of support from MAM, the owner of the location, permits from enforcement agencies and insurance for the participants.

“As I said earlier if they have legal permission, it can certainly prevent any potential for accidents to happen,“ he said at a press conference after presenting an incentive to the Para SUKMA XX team here today.

Saarani also stressed that any unauthorised individuals such as technicians and marshals should not be in areas such as race tracks, because it is risky and may cause an untoward incident to occur.

At 3.30 pm on Dec 31, spectator, Muhammad Amir Mohd Yusoff, 32, died after being hit by a car while watching the CCT Battle of Champions race at Dato’ Sagor Circuit in Kampung Gajah.

The incident is believed to have occurred when two cars, racing closely with each other, came into contact. One car was diverted off the track and headed towards a group of people who were standing in an open area just next to the track, and one was injured fatally.

Meanwhile, in another development, Saarani said that the alleged land clearing activities, of more than 200 hectares, carried out in the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve, were located outside the forest reserve, based on a comprehensive inspection by the Kuala Kangsar Forest Office’s Special Action Unit team.

“Based on the reading of the coordinates, it is actually an area of land located outside the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve. Hence, the area was cleared probably for agricultural activities.

“The distance between the said area and the outer boundary of the Kledang Saiong Forest Reserve is approximately 1.5 kilometres. In relation to that, the complaints made are unfounded, and the Kuala Kangsar Forest Office will continue to monitor as usual,” he said. - Bernama