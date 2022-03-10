Datuk among 5 individuals charged with money laundering involving millions

KUALA LUMPUR: Five individuals including a man with the Datuk title and a married couple were charged in two Sessions Courts here today with 81 counts of money laundering involving millions of ringgit in connection with a syndicate issuing the Temporary Visitor Work Pass (PLKS).

Businessman Datuk Ab Aziz Abdullah, 44; his sister Anita Abdullah, 47; Anita’s husband Muhammad Semail, 43; Abu Yazid Mohd, 38; and Mohd Hariza Mohd Yusof, 34; all pleaded not guilty to the charges read out before Judges Suzana Hussin and Azura Alwi.

In the court of Judge Suzana, Ab Aziz, as director of Sepakat Hidayah Sdn Bhd, was charged with 41 counts of money laundering totalling RM8.98 million, including owning cash in bank accounts like Tabung Haji and Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) of his five sons and using the company’s money to buy several luxury cars, including Mercedes Benz GLA 43, GMC Yukon XL, Toyota Vellfire and Range Rover Sport.

He is also charged with owning condominiums and apartments in Jalan Bukit Setiwangsa and Setapak, apart from buying office space in Taman Melawati, which are proceeds from illegal activities.

All the offences were allegedly committed at several locations, including at Lembaga Tabung Haji, Jalan Tun Razak; Sepakat Hidayah Sdn Bhd’s office in Taman Melawati; and Taman Ukay Perdana; Setapak between Feb 13, 2015 and April 6, 2021.

Anita was slapped with 15 charges of owning cash and using several cheques to buy several condominium units and shop lots in Taman Melati and Taman Melawati here, all being proceeds from illegal activities totalling RM5.06 million.

The offences were allegedly committed at Public Islamic Berhad in Taman Melawati, Permodalan Nasional Berhad in Jalan Tun Razak and Lembaga Tabung Haji in Jalan Tun Razak here between May 1, 2015 and April 6, 2021.

Abu Yazid is facing three charges of having a fixed deposit of RM22,568.50 at Public Islamic Bank Berhad and acquiring two luxury cars - Range Rover and Mercedes Benz - through payments made in cash and by cheque totalling RM319,347,35 which are proceeds from illegal activities.

The offences are said to have been committed at Public Bank Berhad Sentul Branch and two premises in Jalan Ampang and Jalan Tun Razak between March 5, 2019 and July 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, in front of Judge Azura, Mohd Hariza was charged with nine counts of possessing RM1.37 million in several bank accounts and using RM111,500 through a CIMB Bank Berhad banker’s cheque and a Public Bank Berhad cheque totalling RM79,997.33 as part payment for the purchase of a Toyota Velfire, which are proceeds of illegal activities.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at several locations, including at CIMB Bank Berhad Taman Melawati Branch, office of TJM SDN BHD and Permodalan Nasional Berhad in Jalan Tun Razak between Feb 14, 2020 and July 1, 2021.

Mohd Hariza and Ab Aziz were also charged with jointly owning cash of RM559,779.15 in a CIMB Bank Berhad current account belonging to Sepakat Hidayah, which are proceeds of unlawful activities, at CIMB Bank Berhad, Taman Melawati Branch on April 6, 2021.

Muhammad is facing 11 charges of money laundering including owning RM764,516.23 in several bank accounts, apart from possessing GBP2,000 and EUR1,300 in foreign currencies and a ROLEX watch, and using proceeds from illegal activities to buy several luxury cars including Mercedes AMG GT, GMC Yukon XL and Range Rover.

He allegedly committed the offences at several locations, including in Setapak, Wangsa Maju, Ampang and Sungai Penchala, between March 19, 2018 and April 6, 2021.

Muhammad and Abu Yazid, as directors of Syarikat Panorama Indeks Sdn Bhd, were also charged with jointly having RM28,985.13 belonging to the company, being proceeds of illegal activities, at CIMB Bank Berhad, Taman Melawati Branch on April 6, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 41(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of proceeds of illegal activities or equipment of offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court allowed Ab Aziz bail of RM400,000, Anita, Muhammad and Mohd Hariza bail of RM250,000 each and Abu Yazid bail of RM150,000, all in one surety, and ordered them to surrender their passports to the court and report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

The court fixed April 20 for mention and submission of documents.

The prosecution was led by MACC deputy public prosecutor Nik Hasline Hashim while all the accused were represented by lawyer Md Yunos Sharif. — Bernama