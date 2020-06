PETALING JAYA: A land deal gone awry is believed to have led to the kidnapping of a 55-year-old Datuk Seri, whose body was found in a swamp at Bestari Jaya, Rawang on Saturday morning.

Sources said preliminary findings in the case revealed the abduction stemmed from a multi-million ringgit land deal that real estate developer Datuk Seri Arumugam Renganathan entered into with another party.

A politician, with the title of Datuk, is said to be the main suspect among the seven men held by police since Saturday.

The seven suspects, aged between 20 and 56, including a Bangladeshi, are being held under remand.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat, who confirmed yesterday that a Datuk was in police custody, said investigators were also looking for an eighth suspect, Sheikh Ismail Sheik Hassan (pix), aged 26.

Police urged those with information to contact Selangor police or the nearest police station.

He said the autopsy report on the deceased was being processed.

In the morning of June 10, Arumugam was kidnapped by three men impersonating policemen while he was jogging at a playground on Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara.

His son, Datuk A. Renganathan, 35, went to the playground to look for him and was informed of the abduction by a cleaner who witnessed it.

Arumugam’s spectacles, a cap and cellphone were found at the scene. His son lodged a police report soon after.

Later, Arumugam’s family received calls from the kidnappers, who demanded a RM154 million ransom in Singapore dollars.

It is learnt that police formed a task force to trace the kidnappers before four men were nabbed on Saturday and another three the following day.

The suspects led police to where they had held Arumugam captive at a terrace house in Rawang.

The suspects later revealed the spot where they had dumped Arumugam’s body in Bestari Jaya.

Police said the victim was dead by the fourth day after he was kidnapped.

It is unknown if the victim, who was a diabetic, had died of natural causes or was murdered by his kidnappers.

When contacted by theSun yesterday, his son declined to comment on the case until the autopsy was completed.

“I am unable to say anything for now until forensic evidence confirms it is my dad. The forensics report will only be out on Friday. When it is confirmed, then I will speak as I wish to also clarify some rumours that are going around,” he said.

Arumugam also owned a popular banquet hall in Bandar Sri Damansara which is leased for weddings and other functions.

Five years ago, he held a gala celebration for his 50th birthday and received a Rolls-Royce car as a gift from his son.