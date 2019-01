PUTRAJAYA: A company director with the title “Datuk” and two others were ordered to be in remand for three days from today for alleged corruption and making false claims amounting RM1.8 million.

The order against the three suspects, including a woman, was issued by Magistrate Izza Zulaika Ruhanuddin following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to MACC, they were alleged to have abused their position and received gratification from a supplier for purchase of a factory equipment.

They were arrested when they presented themselves at the MACC office here yesterday.

Besides the 44-year-old company director with the “Datuk” title, the others are a 51-year-old company director and 29-year-old woman insurance agent.

In another case, Magistrate Izza Zulaikaa also granted an application by MACC to remand a former senior product manager of a company for allegedly receiving gratification of more than RM2 million.

The 40-year-old man would be in remand for three days until this Friday.

He was believed to have received the gratification from a company for approving a credit note for purpose of rebate, incentives and advertisement for computer components to the company agents. — Bernama