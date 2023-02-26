Datuk and wife nabbed on suspicion of being agents of illegal migrant workers

KUALA LUMPUR: A man with the title of Datuk and his wife have been arrested for allegedly acting as agents of illegal foreign domestic helpers at their home in Shah Alam.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said 13 Indonesian women aged between 22 and 47 were also arrested in the raid on Feb 16.

Investigations showed that the foreigners had entered the country as tourists on the Social Visit Pass and were staying at the couple’s house.

“They (Indonesians) will be supplied as domestic maids and cleaners.

“They were charged between RM3,500 and RM4,500 each as service fees for managing their entry into the country and this would be deducted from their monthly salary,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the 66-year-old Datuk and his 56-year-old wife were believed to be working together with agents from Indonesia.

He said they were being investigated under Section 55E of the Immigration Act, including for allowing illegal immigrants to stay in premises under their supervision or control. - Bernama