Datuk Asmuni Awi retains post as Perak Amanah Chairman

IPOH: Manjoi State Assemblyman Datuk Asmuni Awi (pix) has been retained as Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman for the 2019-2022 term in the election during the Perak Amanah Convention here yesterday.

Sungai Rapat assemblyman Datuk Seri Ir Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin was retained as deputy chairman, while Dr Muhaimin Sulam and Dr Fakhruldin Mohd Hashim, were retained as vice-chairman 1 and vice-chairman 2, respectively.

The results were announced by National Amanah Election Committee chairman Dr Zulqarnain Lukman.

The election also saw four new faces making into the list of the Perak Amanah Leadership Committee. They are Larut division head Mohd Nazri Din and his deputy, Razali Ismail; Kuala Kangsar division head Dr Ahmad Termizi Ramli and Ipoh Timor committee member Halilah Hamidun.

A total of 186 delegates from 22 Amanah divisions attended the convention which was opened by the party deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

A total of 45 candidates contested for 17 posts in the state committee. — Bernama