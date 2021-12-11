Datuk Bolly’s claim is nothing but self-aggrandisement -Uggah

KUCHING: Former Anglican Bishop of Kuching and Brunei Datuk Bolly Lapok’s claim, among others, that millions were given to churches in Sarawak as a result of his direct involvement in politics is nothing but an act of self-aggrandisement, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said.

Refuting this claim, Uggah, who is also Minister In Charge of the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor), said Bolly has made some outlandish claims simply for fame, purportedly to justify his joining of local opposition party, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“We have no issue at all with him joining politics after years and years of service to God Almighty.

“But his latest statement to the press is unbecoming of his last office. It is totally devoid of the dignity and virtue of truthfulness,” he said in a statement today.

Bolly, who retired as a priest in 2017, joined PSB on Nov 11, ahead of the 12th Sarawak state election with many expecting him to be fielded as a candidate.

Bolly, however, was reported to have said that he would only serve his party as a ‘special envoy’ to campaign for PSB candidates during the election.

Yesterday, online news portal The Vibes quoted him as saying that as a direct impact of his joining politics, grants in millions were already given to churches in Sarawak and that Anglican mission schools had received RM6 million.

Responding to this, Uggah said for the record, the Unifor has been dispensing financial assistance to churches, temples and chapels since its inception in 2017 and the state government had since last year increased Unifor’s yearly allocation to RM50 million.

He said last October, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak(GPS)-led state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg had also approved an extra allocation of RM15 million for some 127 mission schools statewide for special operation and administration costs.

Uggah said a further sum of RM5 million was set aside to assist these churches, chapels and temples that had seen their weekly collection from the faithful had drastically been affected due to movement restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For former prelate Datuk Bolly to claim that his joining PSB had resulted in the assistance to be available is a lesson in perplexity and ridiculousness.

“He had only joined PSB in November this year. It is either he has been misquoted or is he suffering from strange delusion of grandeur ?” he added.

-Bernama