“Datuk” businessman, two sons charged with causing death of Indian national

PETALING JAYA: A businessman with the title ‘Datuk’ and his two sons were charged in the Sessions Court here today with causing the death by negligence of an Indian national whose body was found in a sack.

The three men -- V. Nanta Kumar, 51, Miren Ram, 24, and Krithik Ram, 22, -- pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were charged with another person still at large with causing injury to a financial clerk, A. Vinayagamoorthy, 41, which resulted in his death.

The offence was allegedly committed at a scrap metal yard in Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan here at 1.30 pm last Aug 4. T

The charge, under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin requested the court not to allow bail for all the accused, but their lawyer, Datuk Suraj Singh, requested that his clients be allowed bail as all of them had health problems and supporting their families.

Suraj Singh is assisted by lawyer Kailash Sharma.

Judge Faiz Dziyauddin then allowed the three accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to surrender their passports to the court and report themselves once a month at a nearby police station.

The court set Sept 19 for mention. - Bernama