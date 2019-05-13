Datuk CEO, CFO held for graft over military equipment supplies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the CEO and the CFO of a company for suspected corruption over a project worth RM17 million to supply equipment for military vehicles.

The 45-year-old CEO, who is a ‘Datuk’, was arrested at 10pm and the female CFO, 53, was arrested at 11.50pm yesterday at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya when they went to give their statements.

“Both are suspected of receiving bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands from several companies relating to the supply of equipment for the AV8 and Adnan armoured carrier vehicles between 2015 and 2017,” a source said when contacted today.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the duo’s arrest.

He said MACC also seized RM100,000 in cash and documents related to the project.

“Several witnesses were also called in today and we are not ruling out the possibility that more will be questioned to facilitate our investigations,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act. — Bernama