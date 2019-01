PUTRAJAYA: A former chairman of a government agency with the title “Datuk” and a chief executive officer (CEO) of a private company who were remanded to assist investigations over the abuse of power over a government contract valued at more than RM99 million were released today.

Magistrate Atikah Abu Hassan allowed the 64-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman to be released on RM50,000 bail in one surety each.

Earlier, both individuals were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for four days beginning Wednesday.

Both of them were arrested by MACC at about 5.50pm and 5.20 pm on Tuesday after giving their statements at MACC headquarters here.

According to an MACC spokesman, the former chairman of the government agency was suspected of using his position when proposing a company via direct appointment for a digital advertisement campaign worth RM99 million using the government agency’s allocation.

The investigation was conducted under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama