‘Datuk Ken’, wife charged with using house as gambling den

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman known as ‘Datuk Ken’ and his wife pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today to four charges of using their residence as a common gaming house.

Liow Lian Keong, 40 and his wife, Chen Lye Kuen, 41, made the plea after all the charges against them were read out by an interpreter before Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan.

According to the charges, Liow was charged with three counts of using his residence in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, Selangor, as a common gaming house, between 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm, on July 6.

His wife, Chen, was charged with one count of a similar charge, at the same place and date, at 5.15 pm.

All charges are framed under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953 which provides a maximum RM50,000 fine or three years jail.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal offered bail of RM10,000 in one surety for each charge.

However, the two accused, represented by lawyer Muhammad Nor Izzat Nordin, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that both of them were looking after their two children and their aging parents.

The court then allowed the two accused a bail of RM7,000 in one surety for each charge and set Dec 20 for mention. Both paid the bail.- Bernama