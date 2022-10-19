Datuk, Malacca civil servant remanded to assist probe into case of furnishing false document

MELAKA: A woman with the title of ‘Datuk’ and a man, a state civil servant, have been remanded for three days beginning today to assist a probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in relation to a case of allegedly furnishing a false document.

Magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor issued the remand order until Friday (Oct 21) on the two suspects, who are in their 30s and 40 respectively.

According to Malacca MACC, both suspects, the woman a manager at a tourism company, and the civil servant were alleged to have submitted a false Letter of Confirmation of the Awarding of the State Titles of Melaka to the Council of Datuks in an attempt to have themselves registered as Council members.

Both the suspects were detained at 8 pm and 8.15 pm last night when they were giving statements at the MACC Malacca office to assist the investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 for submitting or confirming documents containing false details.

Melaka MACC director, Mohd Shahril Che Saad, when contacted, confirmed their arrests. - Bernama