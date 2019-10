KUALA LUMPUR: A man with a ‘Datuk’ title was arrested in Kulai, Johor yesterday after confessing on video to being a member of the notorious Gang 24 triad.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the 52-year-old suspect made the confession in a video clip which has now gone viral on social media.

In that video clip, the suspect was seen throwing out warnings to parties who wanted to challenge him, including those from Singapore.

Huzir said the suspect was remanded for a day and will be released on police bail today.

“The suspect is also wanted by Selangor police to help in a criminal intimidation case,” he said in a statement today.

Huzir said the case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama