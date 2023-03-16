‘Datuk Roy’ released on MACC bail

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman known as ‘Datuk Roy’ who was on a three-day remand to facilitate investigations into a corruption case involving the Jana Wibawa programme was released on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail today.

Lawyer Fahmi Abd Moin told reporters that Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim released the 54-year-old individual after the MACC did not submit an application for an extension of his remand.

“My client will be taken to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow for a remand application on another case,“ said the lawyer.

Last Monday, the man surrendered at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office at 2.30pm, before being remanded for three days starting Tuesday, to assist in the investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for a corruption offence. - Bernama