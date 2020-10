KUALA LUMPUR: A man, with the “Datuk Seri” title, and two policemen have filed for a revision at the High Court of their detention under of the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

Lawyer Shah Rizal Abdul Manan , representing one of the policemen, said the application was filed last Oct 19.

He said the application will be heard on Nov 2 before judicial commissioner Datuk Aslam Zainuddin.

“Although the date is still during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the court will convene for the application,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The three men, aged between 34 and 39, had applied for a revision of a decision by the Magistrate’s Court last Oct 14 in allowing an application by the police to detain them under POCA for 14 days.

Prior to that, the media reported that Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation head SAC Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid as saying that the police had re-arrested three individuals after the court rejected the remand order applied by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against them, who were initially detained for suspected online gambling activity.

They were re-arrested immediately after being released by MACC. — Bernama