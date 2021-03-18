Datuk Seri charged with accepting RM176,000 bribe

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman with the title ‘Datuk Seri’ pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of accepting RM176,000 in bribe to help release 22 Chinese nationals last year.

According to the first and second charges, Mohammed Al Faizal Mohammed, 44, is accused of having accepted RM176,000 from a businessman, Lim Seng Chye, 41, as an inducement to help release 22 Chinese nationals who were detained by the police and the Immigration Department.

The offence was allegedly committed at a hotel in Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 11pm on Sept 22, 2020.

The charge, under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, carries a maximum 20-year jail sentence and a fine of up to five times the quantum of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Mohammed Al Faizal also pleaded not guilty to two optional charges of cheating the same victim (Lim) for the same purpose to the point of inducing the victim to hand over the same amount of cash (RM176,000), which he would not have done if he had not been deceived.

Both offences were allegedly committed at the same place, time and date.

The charge, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years or fine or both upon conviction.

In the same court, a woman who is also Mohammed Al Faizal’s friend, Mariam Beevi M. Sultan Alaudin also pleaded not guilty to two charges of accepting RM33,000 bribe from the same victim (Lim) for the same purpose.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank in Jalan Tun Perak at 8.17pm and 8.18pm on Nov 6, 2020.

Mariam Beevi also pleaded not guilty to two optional charges of cheating the same victim (Lim) for the same purpose to the point of inducing the victim to hand over the same amount of cash (RM33,000), which he would not have done if he had not been deceived.

Judge Suzana Hussin imposed bail of RM50,000 on Mohammed Al Faizal and RM17,000 on Mariam Beevi, and ordered their passports to be surrendered to the court and to report to the nearest MACC office every month.

The judge fixed April 21 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by DPP Fadhli Ab. Wahab and Mohammed Al-Faizal was represented by counsel Manjet Singh while Mariam Beevi was represented by Parvinder Singh Doal. — Bernama