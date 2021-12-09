Datuk Seri charged with cheating in foreign workers’ permit case

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman with Datuk Seri title, who was charged with five counts of corruption in March, was today charged in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court with cheating involving permit applications for foreign workers.

Mohammed Al Faizal Mohammed, 45, pleaded not guilty to this charge read out to him before magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni.

Mohammed Al Faizal is alleged to have duped a man, aged 56, to transfer RM115,100 into an RHB Bank account belonging to the accused for the purpose of applying for permits for foreign workers.

He was charged with committing the offence at a restaurant in Rawang between July 17, 2020 and Jan 19, 2021 under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years, whipping or a fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi offered bail of RM7,000 with one surety but the unrepresented accused asked the amount be reduced as he is the family’s sole breadwinner and has four children who are still studying.

The court then allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and set Feb 22, 2022 for case remention. — Bernama