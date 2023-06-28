Datuk Seri company director faces corruption trial in May 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director, Datuk Seri Sim Choo Thiam, will face trial at the Sessions Court here in May 2024 on four charges of soliciting and receiving bribes amounting to RM15 million to procure projects from agencies under the Home Ministry.

Judge Rozina Ayob at today’s case management, set the ten-day hearing from May 6 to 10 and May 13 to 17 2024.

“Both parties have plenty of time to submit any applications in relation to this case before the trial starts. The next case management is set for Feb 21 next year,” she said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Asma Ahmad told the court that the prosecution will be calling in 20 witnesses to testify during the trial.

Sim’s lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik informed the court that he had sent two letters on June 6 and 19 earlier this month to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seeking clarification on the charges.

“However, we have not received any response to the two letters. So we will file an application to the court based on Section 153 and 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

Nor Asma responded that the prosecution had received the letters and that she had received instructions that the charges remain unchanged.

Sim, 53, allegedly solicited a RM15 million bribe from Hep Kim Hong, the managing director of Asia Coding Centre Sdn Bhd through Syed Abu Zafran Syed Ahmad, as an inducement for the then Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to award any projects to Asia Coding.

The offences allegedly took place at the office of Shaas Holdings and car park of Solaris Dutamas, Jalan Dutamas 1 here between June and July 2021

The charges are under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. -Bernama