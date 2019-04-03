Datuk Seri Gnanaraja claims trial to three cheating charges

SHAH ALAM: Businessman Datuk Seri G. Gnanaraja pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to three charges of cheating a company director involved in the Penang undersea tunnel project.

He was charged under section 420 of the Penal Code for allegedly cheating Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd executive director Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli of RM19 million between July and August 2017.

He was said to have misled Zarul into believing that he could help him get the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to drop its money laundering investigations against him.

If found guilty under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Gnanaraja faces a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine and whipping.

The defence was led by lawyer Geethan Ram Vincent while the prosecution is headed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Umar Saifuddin Jaafar.

Bail was set by Judge Rozina Salleh at RM100,000 with a surety that he hands in his International passport. She then set May 6 for mention.