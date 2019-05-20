Datuk Seri remanded over RM17m armoured vehicles parts deal

PUTRAJAYA: A company owner with a “Datuk Seri” title has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations that he had given bribes to secure a RM17 million contract involving the supply of parts for armoured vehicles.

The 39-year-old man will be remanded for four days after prosecutors obtained the go-ahead from magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim today.

The man was arrested around 11pm on Sunday night at the MACC headquarters here after having his statement recorded.

Last week, the chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) of a company were arrested for the same case and remanded by the MACC.

The CEO was released today on RM20,000 bail in one surety while the CFO was released on May 16.

They were being investigated in connection with possible graft in the supply of the parts for the armoured vehicles.

It was reported that the duo was suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of ringgit from several companies in regards to the supply of parts for the army’s AV8 and Adnan vehicles between 2014 and 2017.

Investigations are being conducted under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009