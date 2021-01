PETALING JAYA: A businessman with a Datuk Seri title caused a stir among his neighbours when he parked a helicopter in front of his house, at a plush residential area in Bandar Kinrara on Wednesday.

A neighbour, who was not amused by the presence of the Robinson R22 two-seater, confronted the owner, Datuk Seri Paul Lim, before an altercation erupted between them at Palmiera Residence on Wednesday night.

A video of the confrontation, which was recorded by a bystander, went viral on social media yesterday.

In the video, the neighbour, a businessman who owns factories and is also a Datuk, is seen accusing Lim of being a “show-off”.

Both men are seen shoving each other before a younger man, believed to be a Lim’s family member, breaks up the fight.

Lim told theSun that apart from running tow truck and aircraft-for-hire services, he was also involved in the business of extreme sports such as paragliding and skydiving.

“I had ferried the aircraft by road on a tow truck on Tuesday and parked it inside the compound of my house as I wanted to use it to shoot an advert. It is not like I flew it into my compound, and it did not cause any obstruction. I was celebrating my birthday and my relatives wanted to take photographs.

“My neighbour has apologised for his outburst,” he said.

According to Lim the gated community management was also opposed to him parking his helicopter at his house and had lodged a police report.

He said Serdang police came to his house and found that he had not committed any offence by bringing the helicopter over. Lim said he intends to ferry the helicopter back to his hangar at Subang Airport today.