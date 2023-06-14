‘Datuk Seri’ seeks MACC’s clarification over RM15m graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A company director with the title of ‘Datuk Seri’ who is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM15 million to secure projects from the Home Ministry in 2021 has requested the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to clarify details of the charges against him.

Lawyer Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing Datuk Seri Sim Choo Thiam told Sessions Court Judge Rozina Ayob that the defence had sent a letter on the matter, dated June 6, to the MACC.

“We have yet to receive a response regarding the letter,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz said the prosecution was not notified about the letter.

Rozina then asked the prosecution to check on the status of the letter and fixed June 28 for case management.

On May 10, Sim, 53, was charged with soliciting a bribe amounting to RM15 million from Asia Coding Centre Sdn Bhd managing director Hep Kim Hong through Syed Abu Zafran Syed Ahmad.

Sim was also charged with three counts of accepting RM15 million in bribes from the same individual.

The offences were allegedly committed at Shaas Holdings office and a parking lot at Solaris Dutamas, Jalan Dutamas 1 here, some time in June and on July 30, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 16 (a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted. - Bernama