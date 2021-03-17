Datuk Seri to be charged for sexual assault of daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman who holds a Datuk Seri title will be charged in court next week for allegedly sexually assaulting his 20-year-old daughter over the past 10 years.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said today that the order to charge the 50-year-old man in the morning of March 22 at the Jalan Duta court was received by police from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) yesterday.

He said the man will face charges for outraging the modesty of a woman and insulting the modesty of a woman verbally or by gesture under Section 354 and Section 509 of the Penal Code respectively.

Saiful said a protection order (PO) will also be sought for the victim and her siblings after the suspect is charged.

He said this is to ensure they are not disturbed or harassed by the suspect.

He said earlier, the victim had turned down an interim protection order (IPO) as it was protection solely for her.

Saiful said the victim had wanted her siblings to be covered by the order as well.

After 10 years of torment, the victim lodged a police report on Jan 14 alleging she was constantly harassed sexually and molested by her father since 2010.

The Datuk Seri was arrested and freed after being held under a remand order for two days.

Recently, the victim went public about her plight after she felt the case was not progressing despite lodging a report two months ago.

She also alleged that her father had threatened, blackmailed and physically abused her.

The woman also alleged that her father was influential and is capable of anything in order to safeguard his name.

Saiful, who rebutted claims in news reports that police and the AGC had delayed action against the suspect, explained yesterday that investigations had to be comprehensive and thorough since the alleged crimes occurred over a vast period of time.

He said since the probe commenced, the investigation papers of the case was referred to the AGC several times to seek its views and advice.

Saiful said the probe was completed last month and on Feb 25, the investigations papers were handed to the AGC for its perusal until instructions to charge the suspect was received yesterday.