GEORGE TOWN: A prominent businessman is expected to be charged with receiving bribes of around RM19 million, which is believed to be over the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project linking Gurney Drive with Bagan Ajam in Prai.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki has confirmed that the 38-year-old businessman with the honorific title of ‘Datuk Seri’, would be brought to the magistrate’s court in Shah Alam tomorrow.

The businessman was said to have claimed that he could get the investigations into the project to be dropped by “settling” with the MACC. He was hauled in for questioning by the anti-graft body in February 2018.