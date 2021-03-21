‘Datuk Seri’ wanted in money laundering, commercial crime investigations

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are looking for a man with the title ‘Datuk Seri’ who is wanted in the investigations on commercial crimes and money laundering.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee, 33, whose last address was at Trigon Residence, Puchong, Selangor, is believed to be still in the state.

“The suspect, who is the founder of Winner Dynasty Group, is wanted for investigation under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for organised crimes,“ he told a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan said the suspect is believed to be an influential person who has links at high places including officials from enforcement agencies.

He said his team conducted a raid in Puchong, yesterday, and arrested 12 individuals believed to be linked to the syndicate led by the suspect, however, a press conference on the raid would be held soon.

“This case is being investigated by Johor police after two investigation papers were opened under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2001 and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

“Stern action will be taken against any individuals harbouring him (Datuk Seri) regardless of their status,“ he said.

Ayob Khan said, anyone with information on the suspect can contact ASP V. Prakash at 012-5209767 or the nearest police station.- Bernama