Datuk to be charged over assault at restaurant

PETALING JAYA: A 42-year-old businessman, who was arrested together with his friend for allegedly assaulting two people at a restaurant here last week, is expected to be charged in court today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said Datuk Tan Wai Khan will be charged with committing public nuisance, committing mischief and three counts of causing hurt under Section 427, Section 290 and Section 323 of the Penal Code respectively.

He said the man’s 39-year-old friend will be charged for causing public nuisance and assault.

Tan and his friend, identified only as “Ang Lee”, were involved in an assault on a 30-year-old man and a waitress at the TST Hotspot Restaurant on Jan 12.

Tan, who is involved in several businesses including freight fowarding and manufacturing of furniture, became furious when another customer allegedly chided him for talking loudly.

This led to a heated argument before the customer, who is a private company manager and the son of Perak Chinese Assembly Hall deputy president Datuk Kwan Foh Kwai, was assaulted by Tan and his friend.

A woman, believed to be a waitress at the restaurant, was also slapped by Tan.

The men, one of whom police said has criminal records, were arrested on Jan 14 and remanded for two days for investigations.

On Monday, in an almost two-and-a-half-minute video, Tan issued an apology for his actions and said he was prepared to be punished for the attack.

He said he felt slighted at being chided by a younger person and lost his temper.