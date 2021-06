SHAH ALAM: Datuk Zamani Ahmad Mansor was sworn in as Shah Alam’s ninth mayor at the Town Hall, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), today.

Zamani Ahmad, 50, whose appointment as mayor took effect yesterday (June 14), joined the civil service in 1996 at the Ministry of Land and Cooperative Development, then worked at the Ministry of Transport (1997), Selangor Road Transport Department (2001), National Service Division at the Ministry of Defence (2003), National Security Division (2004), National Security Council (2007) and also served in the Public Service Department (2008).

In 2009, he served in the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit, Selangor State Secretary’s Office (2013), Kajang Municipal Council (2015) and served as Selangor Deputy Secretary (Management) from 2018.

“With extensive experience in the field of management and administration, Zamani Ahmad’s appointment as mayor is expected to drive the MBSA to be an excellent local authority not only in Selangor and Malaysia but also on the international stage,” the MBSA said in a statement, today.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were deputy mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan and representatives of the MBSA council. — Bernama