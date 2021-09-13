Daughter, mother charged with fraudulently selling non-existent electrical goods

SHAH ALAM: A woman and her mother were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with various cheating charges, in connection with the sale of non-existent electrical goods and kitchen utensils involving losses amounting to RM41,645.

Nurul Yasmin Rosli, 32, and her mother, Melati Zainol, 54, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Sabreena Bakar @ Bahari.

According to the first to sixth charges, Nurul Yasmin was charged with fraudulently cheating six individuals to the point of inducing them to pay for the purchase of electrical goods and kitchen utensils to a Hong Leong Bank account in the name of Melati, amounting to RM17,541, where the accused failed to deliver the promised goods.

She was charged under Section 415 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 417 of the same law which carries a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

For the seventh to 12th charges, Nurul Yasmin was charged with fraudulently misappropriating RM19,548 belonging to six other individuals, which was handed over to her via a bank account in the name of Melati as payment for the purchase of electrical goods and kitchen utensils of various brands, which did not exist.

She was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to five years and whipping, and can also be fined, if convicted.

All the offences were allegedly committed in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam and Sungai Buloh, between Nov 27, 2020 and June 13, 2021.

Melati and Nurul Yasmin were additionally charged with conspiring to deceive two other individuals so as to induce them to make a payment of RM4,556 into a bank account in the name of Melati, for the purchase of the same goods.

They are accused of committing the act in Subang Jaya and Shah Alam on May 28 and July 24, 2021, and charged under Section 415 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Qiwamuddin Mustapha Shakri prosecuted, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Shalehhuddin Salam.

The court set bail at RM15,000 for Nurul Yasmin and RM3,000 for Melati in one surety each, and fixed Nov 15 for mention. — Bernama