Daughters of sacked Finas CEO speak out

PETALING JAYA: The daughters of sacked National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Nasir Ibrahim have voiced out over the termination of their father on June 1.

Nasir’s daughters who are both actresses showed their support towards their dad in hopes of encouraging him after the former was reportedly terminated by the film board on June 1.

His daughter Anzalna Nasir as reported by Malay entertainment portal Murai.my on her Instagram post said her dad was concerned about the local film industry and dedicated towards its development.

“I’m proud of my dad. He was very passionate about the development of the local film industry. He would work around the clock. He was being tested by many. Sadly, luck wasn’t on his side this time around.”

“But I believe all the hardships and struggles that he went through will be rewarded by God (Allah),” she added.

Meanwhile, her sister Afifah Nasir admitted that her father continued to receive support from many although he was treated unfairly by certain individuals.

“We love you dad. They have treated you unfairly, but you have support from afar. You are great. God is fair and knows what is best for you,” said Afifah on her Instagram story.

Nasir was appointed as Finas CEO in November 2011.