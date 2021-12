PETALING JAYA: Alleycats lead singer, Datuk David Arumugam’s wife Datin Sabrina Clydes (pix) has died yesterday after succumbing to cancer, Berita Harian reports.

Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanah Air (YKAT) president Datuk DJ Dave reportedly shared the news after he was informed by the 71-year-old singer of the popular 1980s band.

In 2007, David lost his brother Loganathan, who was also one of the band members, to lung cancer.