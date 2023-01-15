Dawn break-in: Couple face harrowing moments in armed gang robbery

SEREMBAN: A bus driver and his wife faced harrowing moments when they were robbed by four intruders at their home in a housing estate in Nilai near here at the crack of dawn.

Nilai District police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the 45-year-old man claimed the suspects climbed the fence and entered the unlocked house and brandished a machete at his wife, 46, who was ironing clothes at about 6 am.

“The armed robber then threatened his wife to hand over the jewellery she was wearing before she and the rest of the family were confined to a room, while the gang ransacked the house. I checked later to find RM9,500 in cash missing.

“The four robbers then fled in a Proton Waja car with the family’s losses estimated at RM30,000. An investigation paper has been opened under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed gang robbery,” he said here today.

Abdul Malik said police have intensified their hunt for the suspects while appealing to members of the public with information related to the incident to contact the nearest police station or call 06-7904222.

He also advised the community to lock their homes securely to prevent crime. - Bernama