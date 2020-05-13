Dawning of new normal amid Covid-19 crisis

PETALING JAYA: It is unclear when mankind will beat the Covid-19 virus, if we ever do, but a new day is already dawning on humanity.

From the way we do business to how our children attend school, things will change.

We will avoid close physical contact and there will be longer queues at restaurants as the number of seats are reduced.

Police work will take on a new meaning as our men in blue will have the added responsibility of ensuring that people practise social distancing, apart from their regular task of fighting crime.

In fact, things have already begun to change. According to a report on CNN, the US government is already considering a proposal to stagger school days and to reduce the size of classes.

Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar, an expert on criminology, expects to see the police taking on greater responsibilities.

“They will not only have to fight crime, but will also be required to ensure that people practise social distancing and avoid crowds,” he told theSun yesterday.

These are just two of the requirements expected under the “new normal”.

Workload for the men in blue is also expected to increase as wider unemployment, resulting from an economic slowdown, will likely lead to an increase in criminal activities, said Akhbar.

“Police will have to focus on patrols instead of roadblocks to eliminate local transmissions of the Covid-19 virus.”

He also expects to see more cyber crimes as people begin to spend more time online.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor wants to see the return of the “work safe” culture of the 1970s.

“Instead of 3D jobs (dangerous, dirty and demeaning), we must focus on the 3Ks – Keselamatan (Safety), Kesihatan (Health) and Keselesaan (Comfort),” he said.

“Ensuring hygiene at the workplace, restricting movements of employees, strict adherence to break times and taking employees’ temperature when they arrive for work must now be the new workplace culture,” he said.

Abdul Halim said the government should also be working towards a culture of endorsing workers with professional skills certificates.

With professional certification, he said, these workers could even sell their skills abroad, thus making Malaysia a supplier of skilled labour to the rest of the world.

In the leisure sector, electronic equipment will likely take the place of musicians in entertaining patrons for some time.

Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor vice-president Edwin Nathaniel said clubs and other entertainment outlets will take at least two months to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic, and during this period, they are unlikely to re-employ musicians or dancers to entertain their guests.

“They’ll just go digital to provide the music for some time to come.”

Eventually, he said, “live” performances will account for only 60% of all entertainment at clubs and pubs, down from the present 90%.

The rest is digital, he added.

