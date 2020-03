KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Movement Control Order entered the second day today with the people continued to be advised to stay put at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Indeed, the implementation of the order needs full cooperation from the people to avoid going out except to get daily essentials.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special address to the nation over television repeatedly asked and appealed to all Malaysians to stay at home during the order’s 14-day period, which took effect from yesterday until March 31.

“Just stay at home. Spend your time with your children, wife and family members. Don’t go out anywhere. This way you will be spared from Covid-19 infection and InsyaAllah, the spread of the disease may be contained. This is the main objective of the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

“It (the Order) is not meant for you to go back to your hometown nor to attend weddings or going shopping or for vacations. It is not (the purpose). The purpose is for all of you to stay at home. Stay at home and protect yourself and your family,” said the prime minister.

In his special address, Muhyiddin repeated the call to ‘stay at home’ several times, as most Malaysians didn’t fully understand or were taking lightly the main reason for the action taken by the government to implement the order.

The Prime Minister made the call as many had left for their respective hometowns yesterday, causing congestion on highways while bus terminal packed with people, which could increase the risks of Covid-19 infection.

Whereas, he said the real purpose of the Movement Control Order is to break the chain of infection so the number of Covid-19 cases could be reduced.

Explaining why the preventive measure had to be carried out over two weeks, the prime minister said this was because Covid-19 has a 14-day incubation period.

Muhyiddin said there were even cases where symptoms emerged after that period.

“The government hopes that once the two-week period is over, those with symptoms will be successfully isolated to undergo treatment, in the process leading to a Covid-19 free Malaysia,” he said.

However, Muhyiddin also warned of the possibility for the Movement Control Order to be extended if it fails to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“If during this period, we are unable to succeed completely, the government may be forced to extend the duration of the Movement Control Order,” said the Prime Minister.

As such, he stressed that it was vital that the people engaged in social distancing and stayed at home, in order to avoid exposure to Covid-19.

The stay-at-home call may sound petty, but it is the most important thing for the people to do right now to show their support to the government’s effort to contain the spread of the disease in the country.

“As Prime Minister, I have a big responsibility to address this crisis which has hit our country,” Muhyiddin said, adding that he could not possibly achieve such a task without the cooperation of everyone. - Bernama