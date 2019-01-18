Day 7: Manogaran has covered over 50% of voting areas

TANAH RATA: Entering the seventh day of campaigning today, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, M. Manogaran has admittedly covered over 50% of the voting areas.

He said the PH election machinery had also just gone into fifth gear, working hard for a win to wrest the seat which has been held by Barisan Nasional (BN) all this while.

“Actually, we have met up with the voters even before nomination day, now this is a continuation of our campaign work.

“I don’t know the exact percentage but I have covered more than 50% of the voting areas including remote areas and we will continue for one week in the run-up to polling day.”

Manogaran, who is also Pahang DAP deputy chairman, said this when met by reporters during his walkabout together with the party’s national deputy chairman, Gobind Singh Deo, to meet voters at the Kuala Medang morning market, near Sungai Koyan, here today.

Asked on the PAS election machinery which has started to come to help with the BN candidate’s campaign, especially in the Jelai state constituency which has a Malay and Bumiputera majority, Manogaran admitted that it was a stiff challenge for PH to win over the voters.

Also seen during the walkabout at the morning market was Independent candidate, Sallehudin Ab Talib and his election machinery.

“This is an important location and among the most suitable and strategic for all the contesting candidates to campaign as it is a focal point for the public,” said Manogaran.

The Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat by-election will see a four-cornered contest involving Manogaran, BN candidate Ramli Mohd Noor, Sallehudin and another Independent candidate, Wong Seng Yee. — Bernama