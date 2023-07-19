Day of Joy with 30 elderly residents from Grace Home

KLANG: Thirty elderly residents from Grace Home here were treated to a day filled with joy and special attention recently.

The event led by Qistina Jazleen, a student from Didik-Kasih Educare Programme by Great Vision Charity Association who is pursuing a Diploma in Beauty and Management, aimed to bring happiness, care, and a profound sense of appreciation to the lives of the elderly.

The day began with an exercise session, carefully tailored to promote physical well-being and uplift the spirits of the elderly. The volunteers led the residents as they enthusiastically engaged with the activities, their radiant smiles shining brightly, showcasing their unwavering determination.

Following the energising workout, the elderly were treated to manicures, which was the highlight of the program. Other than that, the visit also featured drawing henna designs and a simple hairstyling activity for the residents of Grace Home.

“We are honuored to have the opportunity to share our time with the residents of Grace Home,“ said Yuen Juin Hoe, a representative from the Great Vision Charity Association. “Through the Didik Kasih Educare program, we aim to bring joy, care, and a sense of appreciation to underprivileged individuals, inspiring them to give back to society.”

Qistina, with her leadership and passion in doing charity serves as a shining example of the Didik-Kasih Educare programme’s commitment to empowering underprivileged students.

Through her contributions, she may have inspired a spirit of empathy and service among her peers, transforming them into compassionate contributors to society. Qistina’s influence extends far beyond the walls of Grace Home, leaving a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Her selfless dedication sets the stage for a ripple effect of kindness, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps and make a lasting difference in their communities.

“We are grateful for the heartwarming visit from the Great Vision Charity. The volunteers brought joy, care, and attention to our residents at Grace Home. The activities uplifted spirits, provided relaxation and self-care, and showcased individuality. We thank the Great Vision Charity Association for organizing this special session and look forward to future collaborations that bring joy and appreciation to our residents and the community,” said Winnie, caretaker from Grace Home, Klang.

If you wish to support Great Vision through this kind of event, you may check out their website at https://www.persatuanharapanmulia.org.my/donation/ or donate to them, info:

Bank account details: CIMB 800 360 0877 Persatuan Harapan Mulia.