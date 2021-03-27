Dayak movie Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie receives funding from Finas

KUALA LUMPUR: The production of local indie film Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie which won the Horror and Science Fiction category in the feature film genre at the 2021 World Film Carnival (WFC) Singapore last week, received funding from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

Finas, in a statement, said the funding for the film that combines elements of horror and action, highlights the culture as well as the tradition of the Dayak community in Sarawak, was approved in 2017.

“Congratulations and well-done on the success of the film Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie, produced by Hornbill Films Sdn Bhd and Harry Aziz Entertainment Sdn Bhd,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin congratulated on the success of the film and described the victory as proving that the country was not short of talents in producing international-quality artworks besides continuing the success of local films and productions in the international arena.

Muhyiddin also hoped the film, which is expected to be played in cinemas in August, would receive a warm response from local film enthusiasts.

The movie, produced by Sarawak-born director Ray Lee together with Misha Minut (co-producer and scriptwriter) tells the story of a group of orphans who are locked away by a mad scientist for an experiment.

Meanwhile, the Belaban Hidup: Infeksi Zombie film has also been nominated in two categories, namely Best Film and Best Horror Film at the International Symbolic Art Film Festival in Russia, taking place today (March 27).- Bernama