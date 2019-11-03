‘Dayak Palace’ to be built in Kuching to serve as heritage museum: Uggah

KUCHING: The Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) will have its own building dubbed as Pangau Dayak or Dayak Palace, in Kuching City area soon.

Deputy Chief Minister who is also its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (pix) said the state government had provided a piece of land at Ong Tiang Swee Road for the construction of the nine-storey building.

“Currently it is already at the site levelling stage,” he said in his speech at the closing of the two-day inaugural Iban Ngepan Symposium here, last night.

Uggah said when completed the building would have ample space to exhibit the Bidayuh, Iban and Orang Ulu’s traditional costumes.

“We will also use it to organise courses, seminars and trainings. This is the way forward for DCF in its efforts to preserve, develop and enhance the traditional costumes. It will be a source of pride and honour to the dayaks,“ he said.

On another matter, Uggah said the dayak community should explore and exploit opportunities in the handicraft business.

“The state government is now looking at various income streams from rural areas. The handicraft is one with the most potentials,“ he said.

For the record, he said that last year the state handicraft industry recorded a sale totalling RM30.5 million, while for this year up till last May, it had already recorded a sale totalling RM13.6 million.

“This indicates the industry has excellent opportunity to generate income. We need to work out strategies to enhance the development including the supply chain. We need to look for new technology to produce not only the quantity but the quality as well.

“Among the very popular handicraft are the Iban’s “Pua Kumbu” or woven blanket and the beads,“ he said hoping in the next symposium the organisers could include a session on the industry.

During the function Uggah had also announced an initial grant of RM50,000 to hold next year’s symposium in which Local Government Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Penguang Mangil, who was present, agreed to be its organising chairman. — Bernama