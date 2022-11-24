Dayak voters will punish GPS in next state polls: Report

PETALING JAYA: Saya Anak Sarawak (SAS) founder Peter John Jaban said Dayak voters would likely punish GPS in the next state elections for supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN) in forming the federal government.

Yesterday, Sin Chew Daily reported Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, a senior vice-president of GPS’s Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, as saying GPS had submitted statutory declarations to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on its MPs’ support for Muhyiddin.

“Bear in mind that Dayak voters may make a big U-turn in the next state elections. Now all the Dayak voters who supported GPS (in the last state elections) are very disappointed as they had put so much trust in the coalition,“ Jaban told FMT.