LANGKAWI: The influx of tourists, especially during the holiday season, will now be a thing of the past.

Higher airfares will see a drop in the number of people who travel for leisure.

As Tourism Langkawi chairman Ahmad Pishol Isahak pointed out, the need for continued social distancing will mean that airlines will board only half as many passengers.

“This will raise airfares significantly,” he told theSun yesterday.

“For instance, a passenger was recently charged RM450 for a flight from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Petaling Jaya to Langkawi. Last year, the fare was only RM200.”

He stressed that the days of rock-bottom fares are over.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced authorities to introduce new practices such as social distancing to prevent the virus from spreading. These practices have had a dampening effect on tourism.

Ahmad Pishol said the best the local tourism industry can hope for in the short to medium term is a turnaround in domestic tourism.

“International tourism remains a non-starter for now,” he said.

He said that when businesses were forced to adopt the new standard operating procedures under the conditional movement control order, costs shot up.

Langkawi Development Authority chief executive officer Dr Hezri Adnan said fear of the virus will linger.

“We have also received reports that this is likely the end of the era of mass travel to tourist destinations,” he told theSun.

Last year, 3.92 million tourists visited Langkawi, and spent up to RM1.7 billion on the island.

When the movement control order was enforced on March 18, the number of holidaymakers dropped to zero.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Days of mass tourism are over