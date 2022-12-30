DBKK suspends camping activities at four public parks

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has temporarily banned camping, swimming and hawking activities at its four public parks as a safety measure.

Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the suspension was in line with the strong winds and rough seas warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department until Jan 3, 2023.

“The four areas are Taman Awam Tanjung Aru 1 DBKK, Taman Awam Teluk Likas, Taman Awam Teluk Likas 2 and Cycleway Fasa 3 (Sungai Darau),“ she said in a statement today.

However, she said activities such as visiting the park, cycling, and jogging, as well as the operation of Anjung Perdana stalls and the Anjung Selera building, are still allowed.

Meanwhile, in Sandakan, the Pantai Pasir Putih Sandakan recreational area was temporarily closed effective yesterday. - Bernama