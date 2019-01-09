DBKK to investigate photo of couple bathing in Jalan Gaya

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will carry out a full investigation over a photograph of a couple hugging and bathing, seemingly in nude, at the fountain pool in Jalan Gaya, near here.

Even though there was no confirmation whether the individuals in the picture were, either tourists or locals, the picture has drawn the ire from the netizen who thought that such incident should not happen as it would tarnish Kota Kinabalu’s image as a tourist destination.

Kota Kinabalu mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said the full investigation would be carried out over the photograph that went viral involving a couple found bathing in the pool near Jalan Gaya.

“We have yet to receive any confirmation over the photograph and DBKK will continue to be sensitive to issues such as this so that it will not be repeated in the future,“ he said after officiating the 26th annual meeting of Kota Kinabalu branch of National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) here today.

Also present was the branch Puspanita chairperson Datin Surianih Basri.

In another development, Nordin said DBKK was still waiting for the decision from the state government pertaining to the smoking ban at restaurants and food premises in Sabah before carrying out any enforcement.

He said discussions with the relevant ministry were already held, but DBKK would welcome the decision from the state government on the matter.

“However, this (smoking ban) is a good initiative,“ he said.

The smoking ban in Sabah and Sarawak have yet to be enforced as they await decisions from their state governments. — Bernama