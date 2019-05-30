DBKL allows food trucks to operate at Jalan Raja

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has agreed to allow food truck traders to operate at Jalan Raja here, beginning tomorrow until Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the DBKL had talks with representatives from the food trucks association today, and the decision was reached with the traders to pay RM3,000 deposit each.

“This year we are focusing on the Ramadan bazaars but as they (food truck operators) wanted to operate their businesses at Jalan Raja, so we will allow them to do that and perhaps it is a strategic location.

“They must comply with hygiene requirements such as not to dispose excess cooking oil indiscriminately and so on. If it is found that they violate the conditions we will take action because we want to keep the road clean and people can come in peace and comfort,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference to comment on the issue involving food truck operators who wanted to conduct businesses at Jalan Raja.

Yesterday, some video clips showed food truck operators gathered in the area with several DBKL enforcement officers were seen controlling the traffic flow.

Meanwhile, in another development, Nor Hisham said the operating cost of Ramadan bazaar at Jalan Raja was estimated at RM3 million and DBKL would improve the implementation of bazaars in the capital next year.

In the meantime, he also reminded local traders not to sell or rent out their licences to foreigners and stern action would be taken against them by withdrawing their licences and blacklisting them.

“We view this seriously and will cooperate with the Immigration Department to take action,“ he said, adding that only local traders involved in fire incident at Jalan Masjid India were moved to Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) 3 and 5.

On May 21, an early morning fire razed down 30 stalls at the Masjid India bazaar selling items such as clothing, scarves, bags and shoes. — Bernama