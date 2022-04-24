DBKL confiscates 6,932 wares of foreign hawkers from Jan-April

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confiscated 6,932 wares of foreign hawkers from January to April, compared to the 7,970 wares confiscated throughout 2021.

The DBKL, in a statement today, said the enforcement was implemented under the provisions of the Licensing of Hawkers (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Laws 2016.

It added that DBKL, through the Enforcement Department, always takes enforcement action against foreign hawkers who continuously carry out business activities in the capital, including around the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market (PBKL).

“Monitoring via closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras is also carried out for 24 hours at the PBKL and its surrounding areas to curb such activities,” it said.

DBKL said actions against foreigners, including controlling their entry, movement and detention for violating the rules, came under the jurisdiction of the Immigration Department.

“However, DBKL always works with other agencies, including the Immigration Department, to ensure that the involvement of foreigners in business activities around the capital can be eradicated,” it said.

It urged city folks to channel any information on foreigners conducting business activities to the DBKL via its complaint website at https://adukl.dbkl.gov.my. - Bernama