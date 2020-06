KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has frozen all applications for new liquor licenses in the capital effective immediately.

DBKL’s Licensing & Petty Traders Development Department in a statement today also said that enforcement action would be taken against any premises found to be selling liquor without a licence.

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa called for the government to stop the issuing of liquor licenses until new guidelines were in place and laws revised.

This follows a series of road accidents involving drunk drivers of late, some of which have caused death.

In another development, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan announced that the RM100 one-off cash contribution for each unit under the Public Housing (PA) and People’s Housing Project (PPR) in the capital would be extended until June 30.

“PA and PPR residents can check the status of receiving the funds in their accounts three to seven business days from the date they register.

“Applications can be made through the website ‘eperumahan.dbkl.gov.my/sumbangan’ before June 30, and any application made after the date will not be entertained,“ he said. - Bernama